State Senator John Velis challenges Holyoke High students to a basketball game

Hampden County

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – State Senator John Velis has challenged Holyoke High School students at the Boys and Girls Club to a basketball game with a $500 dollar donation to the club on the line.

Velis will team up with Holyoke City Councilor-elect Israel Rivera, a longtime member of the club, against three Holyoke High School students for the game at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

It will be a three game series first one to eleven points. Velis said it has been a while since he played competitive basketball, but reminded us he is a proud alum of the Westfield High School varsity basketball program.

