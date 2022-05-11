WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Senator John Velis is trying to get acquainted with West Springfield residents in efforts to get their voices heard at the State House.

Senator Velis held an event in West Springfield to do just that, and connect with voters. Velis is running in this November election for the senate seat he currently holds.

If he wins, he will continue to be representing the 2nd Hampden and Hampshire District, which will now include West Springfield.

“You know, one of the things I am hearing more than anything is how people are really hurting right now,” Senator Velis said. “They are struggling to make ends meet. I have heard that countless times here tonight, so that’s obviously something that through the budget process, but also going forward after the budget, I want to work on.”

Velis adds that he hopes to address issues the pandemic exacerbated, including mental health.