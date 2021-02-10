State to increase capacity of future Holyoke Soldiers’ Home facility

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – With COVID-19 vaccinations finally complete at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, the state is now allowing family members back into the facility to reunite with veterans.

However, there are some who won’t get this opportunity. Cheryl’s Turgeon father, Dennis, passed away at the age of 90 last month from pneumonia, after getting his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran.



“He was fighting hard, but I had to tell him it was okay and how he would be okay, and somehow I would be okay because I would continue to fight with the coalition, so that other veterans and their families would be ok in the future,” said Turgeon.

Turgeon is a member of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home coalition, an organization that has been constantly in the state’s ear to build a new and improved facility.



As in-person visitations resumed at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, the state meanwhile made a significant change to the their plan to build a new facility. It looks like the capacity of the building will be much larger. The state originally proposed a seven floor building with 192 beds, but after hearing from a number of legislators, and veteran groups, they now plan to build a eight floor building with 237 beds. Most of the rooms will be private.

With important dates to come in the approval process, the coalition is hopeful this time the state stays committed financially.



“The first of August, that’s when the state has to commit their 35 percent,” said leader of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home coalition, Paul Barabani. “We’ve been here before so we feel the legislature and administration are ready to commit those funds, but we will be watching every step of the way.”



Barabani expects it’ll take 6 to 8 years to actually construct the new home. So that could put us to 2028 before we see a new facility in Holyoke.