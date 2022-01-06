State Trooper escorts women in labor to hospital after traffic stop for speeding on I-91

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – What started as a traffic stop for a car traveling over 100 miles per hour on I-91, ended with a police escort to the hospital to delivery a baby.

On Wednesday around 12:30 p.m., State Police Trooper Jose Cabrera stopped a vehicle for going over 100 miles per hour on I-91 Southbound in West Springfield. As Cabrera approached the car, the driver explained his girlfriend was in labor and that her water had broken.

Trooper Cabrera called for an ambulance to help get her to a hospital but was informed that all nearby ambulances were responding to other calls. That’s when Trooper Cabrera made the quick decision to escort the woman to the Mercy Medical Center in the back of his cruiser. The father followed in his vehicle.

The mother-to-be safety reached the hospital and a short time later, she delivered a healthy baby boy. The family shared a photo together to remember the event.