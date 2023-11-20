PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The State’s Transportation Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt will tour the Palmer rail station on Monday.

She will be joined by State Senator Jake Oliveira and State Representative Todd Smola to discuss the East-West commuter rail at the Steaming Tender Restaurant.

Earlier this year, multiple public hearings were held by the Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission to gather community input on the design and management of the East-West passenger rail service.

The tour will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Historic Palmer Stop.