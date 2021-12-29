Stavros asking people to register with new payroll company

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The organization Stavros says there is a change to their services that will affect people with disabilities and their personal care attendants.

Starting January 1st, there will be a transition of the MassHealth statewide Fiscal Intermediary program. All consumers or PCA’s in the MassHealth PCA Program will be changing to a new payroll company called Tempus Unlimited.

Stavros CEO, Angelina Ramirez, told 22News, “Stavros consumers will continue to receive regular service like personal care management services, skills training through Stavros; the paper check or their direct deposits will come through Tempest.”

Stavros is asking people to register with this new company or they may risk a delay in their payroll services.