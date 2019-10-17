Stavros Center honors local businesses, individuals for work with disabled people

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Stavros Center for Independent Living on Thursday honored businesses and individuals who have made their communities more accessible to people with disabilities.

The Amherst-based agency held its access awards luncheon at the Log Cabin in Holyoke Thursday. Stavros serves some 4,500 individuals with disabilities.

Joe Tringali of Amherst is confined to a wheelchair. He credits Stavros with helping improve his life.

“I remember my first ramp and it was just shy a couple of inches. It was there but not quite there,” said Tringali. “I learned from that getting in and out of the home is the very basis of getting out and participating in the community.

Stavros hopes to further raise awareness in western Massachusetts to the importance of accessibility for men and women who have disabilities.