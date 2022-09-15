SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Stavros Center for Independent living hosted a hiring event Thursday.

The organization has been helping people with disabilities and elderly live independently for 50 years. Right now, they’re in need of skills trainers for a specific program.

Peter Brunault, Director of Human Resources at Stavros told 22News, “We find ourselves in need for individuals to service our personal care management, PCM, program. They provide evaluations of people who need PCA’s in their life to attend to their daily needs.”

If you missed Friday’s hiring event, it’s not too late to apply on their website.