Stavros Center in Springfield seeking personal care assistants

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The pandemic continues to take its toll on numerous local agencies and that includes Stavros Center for Independent Living in Springfield.

Stavros is in desperate need of contract nursing staff to assist with consumer evaluations for their personal care assistant program. The agency’s mission is to help people with disabilities and deaf people develop skill sets to achieve life goals and take charge of their own lives.

22News spoke with Jason Montgomery, director of development and Communications for Stavros, about how this shortage is making it hard for them to live out their mission.

“Nursing homes and other institutions have been incredibly affected by the coronavirus,” said Montgomery. “For us, as an independent living center whose mission is to provide the resources that people need to leave nursing homes and live independently, we are seeing this as a critical time to transition as many people as we possibly can.”

If you are looking to apply for a position at Stavros, click here.