SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Wednesday, an in-person hiring event took place at Stavros Springfield office on Berkshire Ave.

According to Director of Services, Yasahira Ruyz, Stavros’s mission is to help people that identify with disabilities and tackle the goals they’ve identified throughout their life, such as home-based community services that include seeking housing or discrimination through housing. Those looking for employment or returning to school are also applied.

“Whatever it may be, Stavros is one of the state centers for independent living that focuses on helping folks, to make sure they have the resources, tools, education, and support to accomplish those goals,” said Ruyz.

The following are types of positions available in the community through Stravros:

Referral, positions for community workers under long term services and support

Skills training for PCA program

Advocacy positions

Member service positions

Clinical positions

Ruyz said, “We have plenty of positions open, we’re look to add as things are reopening up, just reentering into the community.”

After Stravros struggles during the pandemic, Ruyz told 22News how she had to adjust company operations to support consumers and members. “We definitely had to shift the way we provide services, we were a meet everyone where there at approach to the services, we would be in people’s homes and so we had to pull that back for the protection of our consumers as well as our staff and that was difficult for a lot of folks not just the staff but there came additional challenges with that, everything went remote, everything went into a virtual setting, not a lot of our consumers are prepared for situations like that, making sure we did a lot of advocacy around that.”

Ruyz discusses what she enjoys most in having a hiring event, “being able to speak to people and letting them know that we are here,” she said.

According to human resources assistant and benefits administrator, Erica Pascale, Stavros is paying 79 percent of the benefits that can be received in benefit packages such as medical insurance, dental at no costs for employees, and vison insurance.

For those that were unable to attend the event, a list of job positions is viewable on their website at www.stravros.org.

Stavros’ next event will be held at a Mass Hire event in the Basketball Hall of Fame on May 6 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.