CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A local disability advocacy group has filed a consumer complaint against Northeast Health Group claiming nursing home residents are being pressured to leave the four facilities before their closure date.

The local organization claims Northeast Health Group is giving mixed messages on the closure dates and they’re hoping the state’s Attorney General’s office will step in.

The Department of Public Health is expected to announce by next week if it will approve the proposed closure date of June 6th. However, Stavros Center for Independent Living claims families and residents are being told they have to accept placements sooner or they could face homelessness.

“I hope that receivership is considered because the remaining residents are still being pressured to accept placements, only given hours or days to decide on a placement,” said Brianna Zimmerman, Systems Change Advocate at Stavros Center for Independent Living.

Receivership is a court-appointed tool that can help companies avoid bankruptcy.

22News has attempted to contact Northeast Health Group but did not hear back as of Thursday afternoon.