SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Stavros Center for Independent Living has been named one of the Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts for 2022 by The Women’s Edge and Boston Globe Magazine.

Since 2000, The Women’s Edge has recognized women leaders in businesses that are economic drivers within their communities.

Angelina Ramirez, Stavros’ CEO, was delighted by the announcement. “I’m proud and humbled to be among this year’s awardees. It’s a real testament to the strength and devotion of the Stavros family, who live our mission every day.”

Stavros is an organization that advocates for persons with disabilities. They provide support services and programs to help individuals develop the tools and skills they need to live independently, as well as to promote access for the disabled in Pioneer Valley communities and beyond.

The 22nd annual Top 100 rankings will be announced at the end of October and will appear in the October 30th Women and Power edition of The Boston Globe Magazine.