STAY OFF THE ICE: Warm weather does not mean the ice is safe to go on

GRANVILLE, Mass (WWLP) – The Granville Fire Department is warning the public to stay off the ice after several people went through the ice in Torrington this weekend.

According to the Granville Fire Department, the people were rescued safely but it is still too warm to go on the ice this time of year.

Residents should keep off ice that is two inches or less thick. You can ice fish when the ice is at least four inches thick. Ice five to six inches thick will support snowmobiles and ATVs, and eight to 12 inches of ice will hold small cars and trucks. The ice needs to be 12 to 15 inches thick to support medium-sized trucks.