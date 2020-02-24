Breaking News
Harvey Weinstein found guilty in landmark #MeToo moment
1  of  2
Watch Live
A tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant Demolition of ‘Leaning tower of Dallas’

STAY OFF THE ICE: Warm weather does not mean the ice is safe to go on

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRANVILLE, Mass (WWLP) – The Granville Fire Department is warning the public to stay off the ice after several people went through the ice in Torrington this weekend.

According to the Granville Fire Department, the people were rescued safely but it is still too warm to go on the ice this time of year.

Residents should keep off ice that is two inches or less thick. You can ice fish when the ice is at least four inches thick. Ice five to six inches thick will support snowmobiles and ATVs, and eight to 12 inches of ice will hold small cars and trucks. The ice needs to be 12 to 15 inches thick to support medium-sized trucks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories