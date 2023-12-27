HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – New Year’s Eve can be one of the most dangerous times of the year for drunk driving, and the numbers show.

According to national data, this past New Year’s holiday saw a spike in drunk-driving-related deaths by 117%.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drunk driving is a problem every day, but it is more prevalent during the holiday season, with New Year’s Eve and day being one of the deadliest.

During the New Year’s and Christmas periods in 2020, there were 209 drunk-driving-related fatalities across the U.S. Nadiya Good, a bartender at The Delaney House in Holyoke, tells 22News that they are prepared in the event someone needs a ride home, “That’s why we have Uber, we have Lyft. I always recommended, your mother or your father, anybody, will not be mad if you call. I’ve given guests before, as a bartender, a ride home. Never be afraid to ask. Always drink your water, and be mindful, and count your drinks as well.”

Experts say if you have a New Year’s gathering, make smart choices and plan out how you’re going to get home safely once the celebration ends. Make sure there is a designated driver, and if you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement immediately.

And if you have a friend who has had too much to drink, make sure to take their car keys and find them a safe way to get home.