Stay safe while using space heaters this winter

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A warning about the dangers of space heaters after a separate fire forced six people out of their home in Holyoke Tuesday.

Firefighters said space heaters were to blame. Fire prevention experts reccomend:

Make sure the space heater is plugged directly into an outlet and don’t use an extension cord

Keep three feet of space between the heater and anything flammable. This includes walls, furniture, clothes, drapes.

Be sure to keep kids and pets away from them as well

“Make sure that your pets and children aren’t around the space heater when it’s operating,” Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte recommends. He added, “If you need to leave the room then shut the space heater off and unplug it, never leave it unattended, and as always make sure you have working smoke detectors.”

Piemonte says never leave a space heater on overnight or when you’re not home.