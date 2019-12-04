Staying safe and healthy this winter season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many of you have already prepped your houses before winter but it’s important you continue taking care of your property.

Bright white snow and dangling icicles make for a pretty view this time of year but it could also cause some ugly problems for your home.

Problems like clogged gutters and dams can cause significant damage to your roof. It’s recommended to use a roof rake to remove snow from your roof before it freezes and make sure your gutters are clear.

Tim Noonan from Noonan Energy told 22News, “For your gutters, you want to have them clear so you don’t have any back up of ice and cause problems in your attic.”

Not only could the piles of snow and ice hurt your home but it could also hurt you. Carbon Monoxide poisoning is much more common in the wintertime so remember to clear your vents.

“We definitely have more snow than we certainty expected,” said Noonan. “If you have gas heat you want to keep your vents clear because that could cause carbon monoxide inside.”

If you heat with oil you should always clear a path to your boiler to make it easier for operators to access it.

Always make sure the heat is set no lower than 55 degrees Fahrenheit during the winter or else you are at risk of your pipes freezing.