Staying safe during an active shooting

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This weekend’s tragic incidents show that this type of violence can happen anywhere at anytime.

That’s why ready.gov recommends to always stay informed.

It’s important to sign up for an active shooter training, receive local emergency alerts, and register your work and personal contact information with any work sponsored alert system.

Always be aware of your environment and any possible dangers. If you do happen to see something, say some to an authority right away.

Chicopee police officer Mike Wilk said their department offers active shooter training free of charge to help business be prepared if a person were to arrive at their workplace armed.