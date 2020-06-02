STCC announces plan for fall semester classes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College announced its plans for the Fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

STCC will offer a combination of on-campus and online remote learning. The college has over 90 programs, with a majority of them in STEM fields, so students will still be able to access the labs on campus for the Summer and Fall semesters.

STCC President John B. Cook told 22News, “We know some of our best assets, some of our best resources for students are on campus labs, our unique technologies and equipment and some of our incredible STEM programs and health programs, but in some ways online is a necessity imposed on us by this pandemic.”

Students will have to follow social distancing protocols and sanitizing protocols, in addition to wearing personal protective equipment.