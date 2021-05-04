STCC announces registration for summer and fall classes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College announced that registration for summer and fall classes is officially open.

STCC is offering morning and evening, on-campus or online classes. The courses include general education classes that allow students to transfer to UMass or Westfield State University as well as other institutions.

The summer sessions are:

Summer Session 1: from June 7 to July 9

Summer Session 1E: from June 7 to August 12

Summer Session 2: from July 12 to August 12

“Summer session offers a chance for any student to catch up or get ahead, summer classes are available not just for STCC students. We also welcome students from other colleges and universities who find that taking a class at STCC is a great experience and a fraction of the cost of a class at their own school,” said Richard Greco, Dean of the School of Liberal Arts and Professional Studies.

ED classes that are available for summer include English, History, and Math, among others. Electives and Federal Financial Aid is also available for students who qualify.

STCC allows students to choose the course delivery option that best suits their needs, from on-campus to online or hybrid.

To apply for fall, visit stcc.edu/apply and for questions, call STCC Admissions at (413) 755-3333.