STCC announces sudden closure of campus this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Out of an abundance of caution, Springfield Technical Community College will close its campus this weekend, according to the school’s website Thursday night.

The college campus, located at 1 Armory Street, will be closed from Friday, May 7 through Sunday, May 9. STCC did not give a reason for the three-day campus closure.

Activities and remote work are also cancelled, but online classes will continue as normal.

22News has reached out to the college for more information on the sudden closure. We’ll bring you more details when we learn more.