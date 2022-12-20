SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – KPMG U.S. Foundation, Inc. has chosen Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) to receive a $25,000 grant for the college’s Business Leaders Owning Opportunity Matters (BLOOM) program.

The diversity program provides mentorship and resources to Latina and low-income female students through career exploration, peer mentoring, tutoring, academic support and tuition for two one-credit business courses. Additionally, students are offered career networking and mentoring from professionals in various fields of business.

“We’re very pleased that the efforts of Professor Rhoda Belemjian and Assistant Dean Emilie Clucas Leaderman in submitting for this competitive KPMG grant were successful and look forward to continued collaboration with KPMG,” said STCC Vice President of Academic Affairs Geraldine de Berly.

The grant is made possible through the Foundation’s Reaching New Heights grant and matching gift program. Anita Whitehead, philanthropy leader and chair, KPMG US Foundation, stated, “The KPMG U.S. Foundation is proud to announce that it has awarded five institutions a total of $125,000 in funding for the inaugural year of our Reaching New Heights Program.”

STCC offers several diversity programs for students including the Female Initiative for Leadership and Education (Lead) program, which provides leadership opportunities, one-on-one mentoring and networking with business and community leaders.

BLOOM students will automatically be enrolled in the Lead program to enhance their academic and career success in the Business Career or Transfer programs.

Another support program, the Male Initiative for Leadership and Education (MILE), provides academic support, workshops, community involvement, experiences in leadership and mentors to male students on campus who wish to participate.