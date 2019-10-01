STCC awarded half a million to enhance two programs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – STCC has been awarded $500,000 in state funding to improve health science and electrical engineering technology programs.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the grant will allow STCC to acquire the most up-to-date technologies that will educate students and expand career opportunities.

STCC will use the grant to boost the two programs by purchasing:

New medical patient simulation training equipment, which allows a larger number of students to enroll in the health science program.

Robotic arms for the electrical engineering technology program, which will provide hands-on experience on equipment students will encounter in advanced manufacturing facilities.

STCC is thrilled to announce a Skills Capital Grant to boost Health Science and Electrical Engineering Technology… Posted by Springfield Technical Community College on Monday, September 30, 2019