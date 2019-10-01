STCC awarded half a million to enhance two programs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – STCC has been awarded $500,000 in state funding to improve health science and electrical engineering technology programs.
According to a news release sent to 22News, the grant will allow STCC to acquire the most up-to-date technologies that will educate students and expand career opportunities.
STCC will use the grant to boost the two programs by purchasing:
- New medical patient simulation training equipment, which allows a larger number of students to enroll in the health science program.
- Robotic arms for the electrical engineering technology program, which will provide hands-on experience on equipment students will encounter in advanced manufacturing facilities.
“With nearly 100 degree and certificate programs, STCC has developed numerous career pathways for students to ensure they have the relevant skills, knowledge and experience to succeed. We are thrilled to have received funding for health science and electrical engineering technology to help bridge the skills gap. We are grateful to the Baker-Polito Administration for their support. This funding will allow us to expand opportunities to more students.”STCC President John B. Cook