STCC begins learning series about health and wellness

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College and the STCC Foundation announced the beginning of a free learning series about wellness and healthy lifestyle choices.

The series called “Spring Into Wellness” presents a three-part virtual series on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

May 4, Health Cooking at Home with Nadim Kashouh, owner of Nadim’s Mediterranean in Springfield.

May 18, Financial Wellness Checkup with Anthony Rondinelli, Associate Professor of Business Administration at STCC.

June 1, Total and Holistic Wellness practices with Sheila Magalhaes, owner of Heartsong Yoga Center in East Longmeadow.

“This opportunity begins as a virtual celebration that brings education and wellness together for all to learn in an enjoyable, fun and engaging format, while raising awareness and funding for student programming and support through the STCC Foundation,” said Jennifer Brown, president of the STCC Foundation.

The STCC Foundation is also offering community sponsorship opportunities for the series.

“STCC is a gem for our community, providing rich and diverse education and training that benefits our richly diverse community. Now in this difficult time, they have once again stepped up to help stimulate wellness with the Spring Into Wellness series,” said Dr. Kevin T. Hinchey, an STCC Foundation board member.

To register the event, visit www.stcc.edu/wellness.