STCC celebrates 2021 graduates with on-campus parade

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College students celebrated the class of 2021 on-campus with a parade last Thursday.

“The parade for us as students is a way of saying we beat the pandemic because we didn’t let it ruin our accomplishment,” said STCC graduate Benjamin MacKay of Hampden.

There were around 200 graduates who drove through the campus on June 3 wearing their caps and gowns in cars decorated with balloons, streamers, and signs. Faculty, staff, administrators and members of the Board of Trustees were also present to cheer on graduates.









(Photo Credit: STCC)

“COVID rules and regulations have been lifting, but we still can’t have our normal MassMutual celebration with the stage and everything. Luckily enough, the STCC community is just so great that they found a way to work around it,” said Alessande Anderson of Springfield, who serves as the student representative to the Board of Trustees.

The parade comes after a year of mostly online learning, typically STCC holds commencement for graduates at the MassMutual Center in Springfield in the spring but due to the pandemic, the college is holding a virtual commencement that will be streamed on YouTube on June 18 at 6:00 p.m.