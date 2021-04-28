STCC celebrates graduation with drive-through parade

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College is holding a 2021 drive-through graduation parade on campus.

The Class of 2021 is invited to drive through the campus on June 3 at 4:00 p.m. The graduates and their family can attend the parade in their vehicle. Only one car per graduate is permitted to participate in the parade. Rain date will be rescheduled to June 4.

Graduates who wish to attend must register in advance.

“We are delighted to host a drive-through parade to honor our graduates,” said STCC President John B. Cook. “As students, they have faced tough obstacles over the past year. The faculty, staff and I are proud of them. They deserve to be celebrated.”

In addition to the drive-through parade, STCC will hold a virtual commencement to honor the Class of 2021 on June 18 at 6:00 p.m.

“We know how important it is to celebrate graduation, and a parade is a wonderful and safe way to honor the achievement,” Tarpey said. “I think our graduates will love the experience, and we can’t wait to cheer them on.”