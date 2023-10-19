SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amy H. Carberry Fine Arts Gallery at Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) is unveiling a new exhibition that confronts the trauma experienced by Indigenous communities.

STCC’s Amy H. Carberry Fine Arts Gallery proudly presents an exhibition in honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Heritage Month, featuring the captivating work of Chicopee-based artist Anthony Melting Tallow, titled “What is Your Wound?” The exhibit is available for viewing until November 17.

Anthony Melting Tallow (Courtesy of STCC)

Anthony Melting Tallow, a member of the Siksikaitsitapi Blackfoot Nation and a proud Two Spirit, has been a Chicopee resident since 2005. He’s a distinguished visual artist, public speaker, Indigenous social justice advocate, and a dedicated land and water defender.

In “WHAT IS YOUR WOUND?,” his latest exhibition, Melting Tallow confronts both the historical trauma experienced by Indigenous communities and the immediate challenges they face today. Through this thought-provoking display, Melting Tallow invites viewers to engage with the profound confluence of Indigenous history, culture and identity.

Courtesy of STCC

The exhibition encompasses contemporary and vintage photographs, digital artistry, and intricate installations, all offering insights into the vibrant and resilient Indigenous culture. It also delves into the personal trauma often accompanying Indigenous lives, stemming from discrimination, severe neglect, abuse, and homelessness.

A public reception honoring this emerging local Indigenous artist’s significant work will be held on Saturday, October 21, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the gallery, with the artist in attendance.

The Amy H. Carberry Fine Arts Gallery and all associated events are open to the public and free of charge.