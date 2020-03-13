STCC closed Friday for deep cleaning in order to prevent coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College is closed Friday to prepare for a deep cleaning as a precaution in order to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus.
The school closed at 5:00 p.m. Thursday night, cancelling all evening classes.
The school hired an outside vendor to do the cleaning over the weekend out of an abundance of caution.
According to the college, there are no known cases of the COVID-19 on campus or within the City of Springfield.
Students will be on spring break from Monday, March 16 until Friday, March 20. The campus will resume normal business hours on Monday, March 16. College administrators will continue to develop plans for continued learning.
Other area college’s/universities cancelling classes or extending spring breaks:
- AIC is extending their Spring Break by one week to prepare for remote learning through the end of the semester if deemed necessary. Students cannot return to campus until March 22.
- Baypath University cancelled all in-person classes that were scheduled for next week. All classes will be online starting on Wednesday through April 5th, which is also when their residence halls are closed until.