STCC closed Friday for deep cleaning in order to prevent coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College is closed Friday to prepare for a deep cleaning as a precaution in order to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus.

The school closed at 5:00 p.m. Thursday night, cancelling all evening classes.

The school hired an outside vendor to do the cleaning over the weekend out of an abundance of caution.

According to the college, there are no known cases of the COVID-19 on campus or within the City of Springfield.

Students will be on spring break from Monday, March 16 until Friday, March 20. The campus will resume normal business hours on Monday, March 16. College administrators will continue to develop plans for continued learning.

