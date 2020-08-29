STCC Commencement to be held virtually Saturday for Class of 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College will hold their Class of 2020 Commencement Saturday evening virtually.

The virtual celebration will be streamed on Youtube and Facebook at 6:00 p.m. Family members and friends are encouraged to watch and share the commencement of nearly 944 students.

The original commencement was postponed due to the coronavirus back in spring.

“Without question, the Class of 2020’s virtual commencement is different from any other,” STCC President John B. Cook said. “This year’s celebration will not be the same, yet I promise you this: It will be extraordinary. It will be exhilarating. It will be historic. It will be a night you will never forget. I invite you to embrace all that is unique and special about this virtual occasion.”

Speakers will include:

STCC Board of Trustees Chair Marikate Murren, who offers a message to the Class of 2020

STCC President Dr. John B. Cook, who welcomes the Class of 2020

Student Speaker Hanan Khan, who delivers greetings from the Class of 2020

Student Speaker Andrew Bellotti, who delivers the Invocation

As for this year’s classes, STCC will be mostly remote during the fall. Certain classes, such as labs, will be held on campus.