STCC delays start of soccer, basketball, wrestling seasons until 2021 amid pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College has decided to delay the start of the soccer, basketball, and wrestling seasons until 2021.

According to a news release sent to 22News, majority of competition will be moved to the spring semester based on the decision made by the National Junior College Athletic Association. In efforts to keep students and staff safe from contracting COVID-19, no contact sports will be held in the fall.

STCC Athletic Director Jenkin Gould said this decision allows for the entire association to move forward as one and support all its student-athletes. “This offers a better chance for our student-athletes to participate in a championship season, one that might have been greatly restricted by concerns surrounding COVID-19,” Gould added.

“Safety is a top priority, and we applaud the NJCAA on their plan to delay the start times for close-contact sports during these challenging times.” STCC Vice President of Student Affairs Darcey Kemp

NJCAA has also announced all winter sports competition will begin in January with a majority of championship seasons moved from March to April.