STCC dental assistant program returns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College recently announced the planned return of their dental assistant program.

According to a statement released by the community college, the redesigned program will allow students to enter the workforce after a year of courses. A version of the program had been offered at STCC several years ago but has not been offered in recent academic sessions.

”There hasn’t been a better time to join the dental profession,” said Martin Wohl, DDS, chair of the Valley District Dental Society. “Springfield Technical Community College has been the invaluable hub for training dental hygienists and dental assistants for decades in Western Massachusetts. . . Graduates of STCC have been among the most revered members of the dental team in my practice. I encourage all those interested in helping to provide much needed health care to consider enrolling in the excellent dental assisting program at STCC.”

The program will accept up to 24 students and is open to anyone with a high school diploma or equivalency. Classes for the program begin on January 24th, 2022.