STCC Dental Hygiene Clinic extends free treatment through April

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College is offering free preventative dental treatment for children and adults through April.

STCC is offering teeth cleanings, screenings, x-rays, fluoride treatment for free no insurance required. STCC usually charges a nominal fee for services, but the college decided to waive fees to help the local community, many of whom are facing financial hardship during the CIVID-19 pandemic. Before COVID, the services offered cost $35.

Typically, they have an annual one-day free community clinic, but this is the first time they’ve offered the free services for a couple months, as it’s been going since March. Dental hygiene students treat patients at the clinic, under the direction of licensed dental hygienists and dentists.

“Such a benefit to people that maybe haven’t had their teeth cleaned in a while because of not having insurance. At no cost right now a lot of people will be able to take advantage of that I think. That’s really cool.” Carly Pioggia, Dental Clinic Patient

The clinic said some people were a little hesitant to come in the start of the year due to COVID, but as more people have gotten vaccinated, they’ve seen an increase in patients. All dental hygiene students, faculty and staff are scheduling appointments to be vaccinated.

To schedule an appointment call (413) 755-4900.