STCC distributes $4M grant to students in need after pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College distributed $4,018,000 from a federal emergency relief grant to help 3,405 students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

STCC distributed the money after it was available through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund and the American Rescue Plan Act. The legislation made it so that the U.S. Department of Education could provide funding for higher education institutions in the form of emergency financial aid to eligible students facing needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic through the HEERF.

“We are pleased to distribute checks to our students to help them continue with their studies at STCC,” said STCC President John B. Cook. “Many of our students have struggled through the pandemic. This money will help advance our mission to support students as they transform their lives.”

The funds are able to be used for anything related to a student’s cost of attendance. This includes tuition, fees, or books, or emergency costs that come up due to the impact of the pandemic such as food, housing, health care, or child care.

To be eligible for this grant, students must be enrolled at STCC seeking a degree, and the amount of their check is based on their financial aid status.