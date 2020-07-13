STCC employees, students, to host protest against program cuts in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many participants including employees, students, families, and community members of Springfield Technical Community College will be hosting a protest Monday morning against current program cuts in place.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the protest will be held at the Main Gate of STCC from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Participants plan to hold signs that bring attention to decisions John B. Cook, President of STCC and Academic Vice President Geraldine de Berly have made. Both administrators have taken away seven long-standing job producing college programs.

A physic professor who is one of 21 faculty and staff losing their jobs stated the following:

“This unwise decision is more than an internal STCC labor and shared governance issue. It is one that has negative consequences for students and their families. It forecloses prime opportunities for them to have a more secure future, especially during such troubled economic times. The programs that have been eliminated were pathways to employment in a number of economic sectors.” JORIS TAUPIER, FACULTY CO-CHAIR OF THE ALL UNIT CONGRESS

In addition to the protest, a petition has been created to help save the STCC’S Cosmetology Program. As of Saturday, the petition has over 2,200 virtually signed signatures.

Programs that have currently been discontinued:

Automotive Technology

Biomedical Engineering Technology

Biotechnology

Civil Engineering Technology

Cosmetology

Dental Assistant

Landscape Design and Management Technology

