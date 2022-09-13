SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Two local community colleges are collaborating with a workforce training company to offer programs in technology, including software development and design.

Holyoke Community College (HCC) and Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) announced a partnership Tuesday with Upright Education. Upright also currently partners with Greenfield Community College (GCC).

The effort is designed to offer online educational opportunities for adult learners looking for a new career in technology including technical jobs in the growing information technology (IT) sector, and skilled labor opportunities for the Western Massachusetts workforce.

Upright is one of many tech companies looking to work with secondary and higher education schools across the state to provide training and advance skills for much needed workers in the tech industry. According to a news release, Upright’s full- and part-time bootcamps and individual courses currently maintain a job placement rate of 92 percent and offer a 30 percent increase in salary for students coming from prior careers.

“Adults working hourly jobs want salaried careers where they can work remotely, enjoy a comfortable lifestyle, and reside in a neighborhood that doesn’t break the bank. Western Massachusetts represents a landscape that is ripe for providing these career opportunities in the growing tech economy,” said Benny Boas, CEO, and founder of Upright Education. “Upright’s partnership with Springfield Technical Community College and Holyoke Community College provides direct-to-career pathways for in-demand technology jobs through accessible programs, which don’t require industry experience or a college degree.”

STCC President John B. Cook said, “STCC is excited to partner with Upright Education to offer short-term certificate programs that will help anyone in Western Massachusetts who would like to change their career or develop technical skills to find jobs in high-demand fields, which includes high tech. This new partnership aligns strongly with STCC’s technical mission and helps meet the demand for skilled workers in the region.”

HCC President Christina Royal said, “HCC is happy to join in the announcement of our joint partnership with Upright to provide 21st century skills for today’s job seeker. The development of skills in IT will make our students more ready for the jobs in the future. Together Upright, HCC and STCC will help make jobseekers of Western Mass. job ready.”

An informational session with information about the programs will be hosted by the enrollment team via ZOOM on Thursday, Sept. 22, at noon. Register here. More information about the workforce development programs can be found on the HCC website and STCC website.