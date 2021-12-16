STCC holds donation drive for Afghan refugees

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Springfield Technical Community College came together to support Afghan refugees here in western Massachusetts. A donation drive was held over the last couple of weeks at the college’s Student Activities building.

Students and members of the community were able to drop off items to help Afghan refugee families get settled into the community. That included everything from new winter clothing and kitchenware, to personal hygiene products and gift cards.

22News spoke with Aminah Bergeron, the student behind the drive, who said she’s grateful for all the support, “I just want the Afghans to know they’re welcome. We’ve all come together as a community and we’ve shown what we’re capable of doing. I’m proud of my school STCC and having strong support from my school, the people I know, it’s why we were able to do all this, and I’m so happy for that.”

Thursday was the last day to donate to the drive.