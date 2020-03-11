1  of  2
STCC holds open house for prospective students

by: Stephen Underwood

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An open house was held at Springfield Technical Community College for both high school students, recent graduates, and adult learners.

Representatives from programs and departments were available to speak with attendees. Anyone who brought their official high school transcript or GED was instantly accepted for the fall 2020 semester.

22News spoke with the Dean of Admissions, Louisa Davis-Freeman, about what questions attendees usually have.

Davis-Freeman told 22News, “How does one go to college? What are the opportunities at a community college? The economic-financial benefits of going to a community college as well as all the transfer opportunities to start here and go anywhere.”

STCC is the only technical community college in Massachusetts and a designated Hispanic Serving Institution offering a variety of career and vocational programs.

