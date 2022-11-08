SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) Students who are first in their families to attend higher education were celebrated Tuesday at Springfield Technical Community College in honor of National First Generation College Student day. For some students this means ending a cycle and becoming a trailblazer for their own family.

“We wanna show that we represent that when you come from nowhere and you acommplish something you can change a cycle and you can be greater than something you are and you don’t have to go off of what other people say you are you can do whatever you believe in as long as you put your mind to it,” Guadalupe Drew Torres Class President at STCC.

STCC also recognized faculty and staff who are first generation college graduates whose accomplishments inspire and motivate students.