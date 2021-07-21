STCC hosting discussion on opioid use disorder

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College will be hosting a discussion with an expert on opioid use disorder Wednesday morning.

Dr. Elizabeth A. Evens, a professor at the School of Public Health and Health Sciences at the UMass Amherst, will give a presentation along with STCC via Zoom from 11:00 a.m. to noon Wednesday. This is the first in a series of events for students in the STEM Starter Academy but is also open to the public.

If you are interested in join the event, you can request a Zoom invite from Dr. Reena Randhir, Director of the STEM Starter Academy at STCC, by emailing rrandhir@stcc.edu

The next series will occur on July 28th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. which will feature professors, scientists and industry experts who will share their inspiring stories about STEM. Future speakers include: