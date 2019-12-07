STCC hosts Emergency Medical Training program

Watch Live
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Technical Community College EMT program will hold a car accident rescue training exercise for students.

More than a dozen EMT students will take part in mock rescue exercises, each with a family member who will play the role of victim.

The training will include a demonstration of emergency extraction tools, as well as attending to victims in other emergency scenarios including drive-by shootings and hazardous materials spills.

The training begins at 9am and the Springfield Fire Department will be in attendance.

