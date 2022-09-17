SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amy H. Carberry Fine Arts Gallery presents a new exhibition at Springfield Technical Community College through September 30.

“Abstracted”, the new exhibition by Canadian-born artist L.G. Talbot, will be having a reception on Saturday from 3:00p.m. to 5:00p.m.

Talbot’s paintings from 2021 and 2022 represent a shift in practice due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before 2020, Talbot would sketch artwork with charcoal, then erased and drew directly on the same canvas with thick, black oil bars.

Now in 2022, Talbot works exclusively with palette knives to establish color fields more quickly and it builds up layers of paint in more muted, earth tones. Physical engagement with materials along with an elegant economy in composition has become Talbot’s signature aspect for her larger-than-life-sized oil paintings.

Photo courtesy of Sondra Peron

Photo courtesy of Sondra Peron

Originally trained as a ceramicist, Talbot has a master’s degree from Lesley College in Boston and a B.F.A. from the University of Tennessee. She attended the Penland School of Craft, studying under Robert Turner, and the Appalachian Center for Craft at Tennessee Tech University.

Her work has been featured in multiple solo exhibitions, including the Five Points Gallery in Torrington, Connecticut, and at Hampden Gallery at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, as well as group exhibitions throughout New England.