SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More celebrating for the class of 2023! Springfield Technical Community College graduates earn their certificates through the college’s Workforce Development Programs.

It was an individualized process for students to complete programs in health care, IT, or education. These programs pave the way for students to gain job readiness skills to enter the workforce.

A Bureau of Labor Statistics report indicates Massachusetts gained 5,700 jobs in May, which is good news for recent grads. As the largest over-the-month private sector job gains were mostly in Education and Health Services, Trade, Transportation, Utilities, and Manufacturing.

“We are really excited for them because they do have those basic skills to be successful in those entry-level jobs that are in such high need in our region,” said Assistant Vice President for Workforce Development at STCC, Gladys Franco.

Over 600 students have completed workforce development programs this year, including 25 Hi-SET GED students.