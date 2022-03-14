SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College will be hosting a spring Back to Business Career and Transfer Fair on March 30 with employers looking to attract employees.

According to the news release, the event, which is free for students, alumni, and friends of STCC looking for their next career move, will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Ira H. Rubenzahl Student Learning Commons (Building 19). Please note, all participants are required to wear a mask at all times while on the STCC campus.

“We are excited to host the Back to Business career and transfer fair at STCC this spring,” said Dr. Shai Butler, interim vice president for Advancement and External Affairs. “We had a terrific response in December from students, alumni, and friends of the college thinking about careers, as well as from area employers. This is a great opportunity for businesses in the region to connect with STCC students, alumni, and friends who are searching for their next career move.”

STCC is inviting employers to participate. STCC offers corporate and nonprofit partnerships, which include a vendor table. The cost is $500 for corporate partners and $250 for nonprofit partners.

“We encourage employers to register as soon as possible since employer space is limited,” said Kelly Galanis, director of Operations and Donor Relations for the STCC Foundation.

If you are interested in this event, you can visit stcc.edu/backtobusiness to find more information.