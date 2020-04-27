STCC lending five ventilators to local hospitals

Esther Perrelli Brookes, left, Department Chair, Respiratory Care, stands next to one of the ventilators that has been lent to an area hospital. Also pictured are respiratory care faculty Scott M. Frink, center, and Nfamara “Fams” Taal. (Photo: STCC)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College’s Respiratory Care program is lending five ventilators to area hospitals to prepare for a surge in patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Christopher Scott, Dean of the School of Health and Patient Simulation, said STCC is prepared to donate or lend any equipment hospitals need during the coronavirus emergency.

Back in March, STCC donated all of its personal protective equipment to area hospitals, medical centers, and first responders.

STCC is lending its ventilators to Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center in Springfield and to Holyoke Medical Center.

“We knew that hospitals are preparing for an influx of patients and will need ventilators. We work closely with Baystate, Mercy, and Holyoke on a regular basis. We are grateful for all their support over the years, so we are happy to let them use whatever equipment we have to help their patients.” Christopher Scott, Dean of the School of Health and Patient Simulation

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that can make it difficult for some patients who are infected to breathe. Ventilators help those patients breathe and have been in demand since the start of the outbreak.

According to STCC spokesperson Jim Danko, several STCC respiratory care students applied for limited permit licenses, over the past few weeks, to work at area hospitals and help meet the demand to help patients.

On March 30, federal officials approved the state’s request for at least 1,000 ventilators to help care for those with severe respiratory COVID-19 symptoms.