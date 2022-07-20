SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Persons looking to get into the construction trades will have the opportunity to take night classes at Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) in September.

Registration has begun for plumbing, electrical and pipefitting courses that start this fall and run through the spring of 2023. The in-person courses will be taught two nights a week at the college.

For more information about the courses, go to the “certification & license preparation” section on the school’s website. Prospective students can also go to the STCC Workforce Development Center, Building 27, Second Floor, or call (413) 755-4225, or email workforcetraining@stcc.edu.