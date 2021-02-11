STCC offering free dental cleaning services

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People who need to go to the dentist can head to Springfield Technical Community College to get their teeth checked out for free.

The school’s Dental Hygiene Clinic normally charges a small fee for services, but they decided to waive it.

Now, STCC is offering free preventative treatment from now through March.

According to the school, they want to help people in the community who are suffering financial hardship during the pandemic.

