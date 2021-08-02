STCC offering free medical assistant program

STCC students in the Medical Assistant program train in one of the classrooms on campus. (Courtesy: Springfield Technical Community College)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Technical Community College is offering free training in medical assisting.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the one-year program is being held at STCC from September 2021 through August 2022 or September 2022 through August 2023. The last two months is an on-the-job training experience.

The class is open to residents of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties who are unemployed or underemployed. Eligibility for program enrollment includes some academic prerequisites including proof of high school transcript, GED or HiSET scores, immunizations and legal requirements such as satisfactory CORI/SORI background checks and drug screening results, flu, chicken pox and Hepatitis B vaccines.

ENROLL: Medical Assistant Program at Springfield Technical Community College.

David M. Cruise, president & CEO, Hampden County Workforce Board, said, “The growing healthcare industry in the region needs to attract, develop and retain qualified talent. By offering free medical assistant training to those who are eligible, this program will expand the pool of applicants to meet the immediate and future workforce demands of the regional companies.”

Graduates will earn 29 college credits, a cost equivalent of $9,000 – $11,000 for the program.