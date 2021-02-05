STCC offering ‘house flipping’ course

(Photo: STCC) Jennifer DeForge, the instructor for House Flipping 101, remodeled this home to prepare for selling. The class will explore renovations and other strategies to improve the value of a house.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College is offering a course for anyone who would like to start and own a successful “house flipping” business in Massachusetts.

According to STCC spokesman Jim Danko, House Flipping 101 is a six-week online course taught through STCC’s online learning management system, Blackboard.

The course runs from April 5 to May 14 and will include guidelines necessary for legal and building standards in conducting work in the residential building sector.

Danko said “house flipping” is a type of investment strategy where someone purchases property not with the intention to use, but with the intention of selling it for a profit.

The course includes discussion boards, weekly content, and virtual live sessions each week. Students must do a minimum of eight hours per week to be successful. The lessons are not live or with real-time interaction so students may complete each weekly section as their schedule allows.

The instructor will be Jennifer DeForge, a professor in the STCC Architecture and Building Technology Program. She will help students understand the real estate market, where to buy a property, the foreclosure process, buying properties at tax sales and evaluating properties, and estimating renovation costs.

Students will also review house flipping mistakes, tax implications, the use of tax deductions, and rolling over a buyer’s profits into the next flip.

The course is offered through STCC’s Workforce Development Center, which delivers noncredit programs and classes that meet the ever-changing workforce demands of individuals, businesses, and industries in the region.