STCC offering summer program for teenagers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College announced a summer program for participants between ages 11 and 16 that will offer learning courses in science, technology, engineering, math, arts, and sports.

The College for Kids program will give tweens and teens the chance to have fun learning about public speaking, basketball, physics, acting, and coding.

These sessions will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. except for Entrepreneurship 101:

It’s Your Turn, Take the Mic, June 21-25 (Girls, ages 11-14, $189): A workshop in public speaking that seeks to empower girls to have more confidence and self-esteem and develop the poise and communication skills needed to engage in effective public speaking.

JUS10H University, July 12-16 (ages 13-16, $189): A class about creating, developing, and teaching fashion and style basics.

Basketball & Physics, July 19-23 (ages 11-14, $189): A workshop about basketball, teamwork, and responsibility. This course will also include 3.5 hours of instructions relative to the physics of basketball and exercise.

And Action!!! August 2-6 (ages 11-14, $189): Participants will learn about the fundamentals of performance and expression through games and collaborative exercises.

Entrepreneurship 101, August 9-13, 9:30 a.m. to noon, (ages 13-16, $129): A workshop on how to start your own business, the entrepreneurship mindset, innovative ideas, customer discovery, and pitching your idea to others.

Coding August 16-20 (ages 11-14, $189): A course on coding using the P5 JavaScript framework.

A page on STCC’s website has been created for those interesting in learning more about the summer programs.