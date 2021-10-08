STCC: Offers Covid-19 booster and first and second dose

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- On October 14 STCC will be administering booster shots as well as first and second doses of the Covid-19 Vaccine free of charge at the on-campus vaccination clinic.

The vaccination clinic is now accepting appointment requests for the event that will run from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Operated by Curative Inc., the clinic offers three services: Dose 1 and Dose 2 of the Pfizer vaccine as well as the Pfizer booster for those who qualify.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized use of the Pfizer vaccine including the booster, which is to be administered at least six months after completion of the first two doses.

The clinic is located in Garvey Hall near the Federal Street entrance of STCC, is open to the public and to students.

Important COVID-19 Information:

The vaccination is recommended to anyone 12 and older. The single booster dose is to be administered six months after receiving the second Pfizer dose. Those currently eligible include:

Individuals 65 years of age and older;

individuals 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19