STCC offers flexible option to start classes on October 28

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (STCC) – Springfield Technical Community College’s traditional fall semester begins right after Labor Day, but STCC also offers Flex Term options for prospective students.

The college is accepting applications for Fall Flex Term 2, which runs Oct. 28-Dec. 16. The condensed seven-week term includes classes from a range of academic disciplines at STCC, including general studies classes that can be used to transfer to a four-year college or university. STCC, which has several dozen transfer agreements with four-year colleges and universities, offers the most affordable pathway to a college degree in Springfield.

Regardless of the start time this fall, STCC will offer online classes with a mix of low-density on-campus labs for health, science and technical programs. The online format allows students to complete coursework any time of the day on their computer. Some class meetings will be scheduled live using video conferencing.

The October Flex Term start at STCC could be an ideal option for students who had planned to enroll at a four-year institution during the COVID-19 pandemic but decided to stay local, said Geraldine de Berly, vice president of Academic Affairs at STCC.

The Flex Term also can be helpful for anyone who is juggling work and childcare, or for parents whose school-age children are studying from home during the pandemic, de Berly said.

“We know that starting the semester in September is not always possible for any number of reasons, so the October start date offers flexibility,” de Berly said. “Additionally, students can take fewer courses during the session. Some students might do better focusing on two classes in a semester instead of four.”

Fall Flex Term 2 is also open to students who are currently enrolled at STCC who may want to increase their course load.

A wide range of online courses will be offered during Fall Session 2. They include, among other subjects, accounting, biology, criminal justice, English, history, math, psychology, sociology and Spanish language.

The majority of 3-credit courses at STCC cost just $771, saving 50 percent or more versus other campuses. Financial aid is available. Students should apply for admission, in addition to the FAFSA, by Oct. 14 to qualify.

A variety of 9-credit “bundles” of courses offer an accelerated start to many STCC associate degrees, all of which can be leveraged to transfer to a four-year campus:

Behavioral Sciences (Applied Psychology, Social Work, Criminal Justice):

· General Psychology

· Introduction to Sociology

· Statistics

Business:

· Computer Basics

· Accounting 1

· Principles of Management

· Introduction to Marketing

General Education:

· Composition 1 or Composition 2

· Fundamentals of Oral Communication

· Statistics

· First Year Experience

History:

· Women in History

· Social Change in the 1960s

· History of Witchcraft and Superstition

Early Childhood Education:

· Child Growth and Development

· Guiding Childhood Behavior

· Infant and Toddler Care

· Administration of Childhood Programs

Health Prerequisites:

· Composition 1

· Composition 2

· General Psychology

· Human Growth and Development

· Introduction to Sociology

· Anatomy and Physiology 2

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics):

· Composition 1

· Tech Math 1

· Computer Applications

To see the full schedule of classes and to enroll for the fall, visit stcc.edu/flexterms. To apply, visit stcc.edu/apply. For questions, call STCC Admissions at (413) 755-3333 or click on the “Chat Now!” button on stcc.edu.

About Springfield Technical Community College

Founded in 1967 and located on 35 acres of the Springfield Armory National Historic Site, STCC is a major resource for the economic vitality of Western Massachusetts. As the only technical community college in Massachusetts, STCC offers a variety of career programs unequalled in the state. STCC’s highly regarded transfer programs in business, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, liberal arts, and STEM fields continue to provide the most affordable options for students pursuing a four-year degree. With an annual enrollment of about 7,000 day, evening, weekend, and online students, STCC is a vibrant campus rich in diversity.

For more information about STCC, visit www.stcc.edu.